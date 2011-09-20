DVEO features new Tape Coder II encoding workstation

At IBC2011, DVEO showed its newly shipping Tape Coder II encoding workstation for converting tape-based assets to digital files.

Developed for broadcasters and content providers, the Tape Coder II is designed to quickly acquire, index and categorize existing media to the best distribution quality digital formats possible.

The Linux-based system encodes tape-based video to MPEG-2 or H.264, and then edits and re-multiplexes the resulting transport streams. Users can merge multiple tapes and add parental ratings, operator messages and commercials. The system stores captured files directly to an embedded 2.0 TB RAID 0 drive or to the user’s NAS (Network Attached Storage).