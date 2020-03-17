DVB Webinars to Cover Content Cratered by Conference Cancellation
By Phil Kurz
The broadcast industry consortium’s webinar lineup starts March 19
GENEVA—Add DVB to the growing list of broadcast industry players responding to the coronavirus pandemic with alternatives to long held plans and traditions.
The industry consortium announced it will offer a series of free webinars based on program content scheduled to be presented at DVB World 2020, which was to be held March 8-11 in Valencia, Spain.
The webinars include:
- “Multicast ABR Opens the Door to a New DVB Era,” Thursday, March 19;
- “Codecs, Standards and UHD Formats – Where is the Industry Headed?” Monday, March 23, produced in collaboration with the Ultra HD Forum;
- “Encoding and Packaging for DVB-I Services,” Friday, March 27;
- “Beam Hopping in DVB-S2X,” Monday, March 30;
- “DASH: From On-demand to Large Scale Live for Premium Services,” Tuesday, March 31, produced in collaboration with the DASH Industry Forum;
- “DVB-I Service Lists & Program Information,” Wednesday, April 1; and
- “Building a Reference Client for DVB-I,” Monday, April 6
DVB will use the Zoom platform to present the webinars. Registration is open via the webinar links provided and on the DVB website.
The next DVB World conference is scheduled to take place in Berlin, March 22-24, 2021.
