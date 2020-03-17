Trending

DVB Webinars to Cover Content Cratered by Conference Cancellation

The broadcast industry consortium’s webinar lineup starts March 19

(Image credit: DVB)

GENEVA—Add DVB to the growing list of broadcast industry players responding to the coronavirus pandemic with alternatives to long held plans and traditions.

The industry consortium announced it will offer a series of free webinars based on program content scheduled to be presented at DVB World 2020, which was to be held March 8-11 in Valencia, Spain.

The webinars include:

DVB will use the Zoom platform to present the webinars. Registration is open via the webinar links provided and on the DVB website.

The next DVB World conference is scheduled to take place in Berlin, March 22-24, 2021.