Duchesne Takes Over FCC Office of Native Affairs and Policy

WASHINGTON—Matthew Duchesne, previously of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, has been appointed as the chief of the FCC’s Office of Native Affairs and Policy.

ONAP is the FCC’s catalyst for improving the level of broadband, telecommunications and broadcast deployment throughout Indian country. The office represents the FCC in government-to-government consultation with sovereign Tribal nations, works with other FCC offices and bureaus to develop and implement policies for assisting Native communities and hears all Native concerns in all relevant Commission proceedings and initiatives.

At the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Duchesne served as the program manager for Native American and Internal Affairs. He also has previously served as a senior policy official at the Department of Energy, a Brookings Institution legislation fellow with U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Senator Ron Wyden, and served as a Supreme Court fellow for U.S. Chief Justice William Rehnquist.