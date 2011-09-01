DTS Promoting Audio IPTV Delivery at IBC 2011
AMSTERDAM: DTS, Inc. will be premiering their newest IPTV transmission technology, capable of delivering high-quality audio across numerous broadcast services.
The company’s presence will feature a listening room where attendees can experience immersive surround sound from DTS’ technology partners: Ateme, Ericsson, Free, Intel and ST Microelectronics.
DTS will highlight the platform’s ability to provide consumers a wide range of choices amongst myriad services and channels. The company’s end-to-end solutions include the FTO and Free home audio services, Ateme’s Kyrion encoder/transcoder, Ericsson’s network distribution hardware, the Freebox set-top box with DTS 5.1 and Neural Surround Sound integration and Intel and ST Microelectronics chipsets.
DTS will be at stand 2.B50.
