DTS Promoting Audio IPTV Delivery at IBC 2011



AMSTERDAM: DTS, Inc. will be premiering their newest IPTV transmission technology, capable of delivering high-quality audio across numerous broadcast services.



The company’s presence will feature a listening room where attendees can experience immersive surround sound from DTS’ technology partners: Ateme, Ericsson, Free, Intel and ST Microelectronics.



DTS will highlight the platform’s ability to provide consumers a wide range of choices amongst myriad services and channels. The company’s end-to-end solutions include the FTO and Free home audio services, Ateme’s Kyrion encoder/transcoder, Ericsson’s network distribution hardware, the Freebox set-top box with DTS 5.1 and Neural Surround Sound integration and Intel and ST Microelectronics chipsets.



DTS will be at stand 2.B50.



