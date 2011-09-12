DTS Presents UltraViolet Standard Support at IBC



AMSTERDAM: DTS, Inc. has announced from IBC 2011 their production of a toolset supporting the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem's (DECE) UltraViolet standard, reportedly the first of its kind.



The high-definition audio company’s newest toolset, the DTS MediaPlayer, created the UltraViolet Common File Format (CFF) files with Digital Rapids’ Transcode Manager software. Version 2.0 of Transcode Manager features encoding and multiplexing of a wide range of profiles of the DTS-HD codec, from lossless DTS-HD Master Audio down to low bit-rate DTS Express.



The DTS MediaPlayer supports playback of unencrypted CFF UltraViolet compatible files, MP4 and MPEG2TS streams for broadcast, IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) markets.



DTS Inc. is showcasing the MediaPlayer at booth 2.B50.



