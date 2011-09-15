DTS and Digital Rapids show support for UltraViolet standard

DTS and Digital Rapids announced a partnership at IBC to provide the first tools to support the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem’s (DECE) UltraViolet standard.

DTS, an audio specialist, showcased its newly launched DTS MediaPlayer at IBC using UltraViolet Common File Format (CFF) files created with Digital Rapids’ upcoming version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software.

Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2.0 will feature encoding and multiplexing of a wide range of profiles of the DTS-HD codec, from lossless DTS-HD Master Audio down to low bit rate DTS Express. Both products support UltraViolet CFF files and serve the standard’s goal to combine the benefits of cloud access with the power of an open, industry standard — allowing consumers to use multiple content services and device brands interchangeably, at home and on-the-go.

“From mobile phones and tablets to PCs and connected TVs, multi-screen viewing and the increasing volume of digital content are driving fundamental shifts in the way media is distributed and consumed,” said Brick Eksten, president of Digital Rapids. “UltraViolet will play a crucial role in unlocking the potential of multi-screen media consumption.”

Transcode Manager 2.0 will support the creation of MP4 and Common File Format (CFF) output files featuring DTS encoded audio, enabling a new level of high-performance audio for online streaming and file-based delivery, the companies said. Designed as a quality control confidence-monitoring tool, DTS MediaPlayer not only supports playback of unencrypted CFF UltraViolet compatible files, but also MP4 and MPEG2TS streams for broadcast, IPTV and over-the-top (OTT) markets.

DTS MediaPlayer will be available in early Q4 of 2011.