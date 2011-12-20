Drastic Technologies releases 4KScope signal analysis software
The Drastic Technologies 4KScope 4K software waveform, vectorscope, histogram and monitor is designed to take advantage of the AJA KONA 3G's quad HD and 4K capture modes to provide a 4K monitoring system.
The Drastic Technologies 4KScope offers monitoring at up to 4096 x 2160 resolution with the AJA KONA 3G. Drastic also supports other AJA I/O series hardware for non-4K monitoring.
4KScope software is a dedicated application that lets users view their video signal through a powerful range of signal analysis and monitoring tools for real-time quality assurance/control, signal monitoring and analysis, and device or workflow setup and calibration.
Single-link SDI and single- or dual-link HD-SDI, 3G dual link and 3G dual rate are supported. Analog video input is supported with appropriate hardware. Embedded, AES/EBU and analog audio levels are displayed as well.
