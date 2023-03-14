Doug Lung to Receive 2023 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award
VP of NBC Universal Local and TV Tech's longest-serving columnist to be honored at NAB Show
WASHINGTON—Doug Lung, vice president of Broadcast Technology for NBCUniversal Local and long-time TV Tech columnist, has been named recipient of the 2023 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.
Doug leads NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ RF and transmission affairs, including microwave, radars, satellite uplinks, and FCC technical filings.
Beginning his career in 1976 at KSCI in Los Angeles, Doug has nearly 50 years of experience in broadcast television engineering. Beginning in 1985, he led the engineering department for what was to become the Telemundo network and station group, assisting in the design, construction and installation of the company’s broadcast and cable facilities.
Other projects include work on the launch of Hawaii’s first UHF TV station, the rollout and testing of the ATSC mobile-handheld standard, and software development related to the incentive auction TV spectrum repack.
Doug is also the longest-serving columnist for TV Tech, having launched his RF Technology column nearly 35 years ago. Doug is also a regular contributor to IEEE Broadcast Technology. He received a Tech Leadership Award from digital media publisher Future in 2021 and is a member of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society and the Society of Broadcast Engineers.
Michael Cooney, CTO at Beasley Media Group will receive the Radio Engineering Achievement Award. Cooney is a recipient of the 2016 Radio World Excellence in Engineering Award.
They will be honored at the We Are Broadcasters Awards (opens in new tab), held on the Main Stage of the 2023 NAB Show on April 18 at 10 a.m.
Established in 1959, the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
