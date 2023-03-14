Doug Lung to Receive 2023 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award

Jean Kiddoo, former chair of the FCC's incentive Auction Task Force and Doug Lung switch on the WNJU/WNBC transmitter atop One World Trade Center, during a ceremony celebrating the conclusion of the spectrum repack in 2019.

WASHINGTON—Doug Lung, vice president of Broadcast Technology for NBCUniversal Local and long-time TV Tech columnist, has been named recipient of the 2023 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Doug leads NBC and Telemundo-owned stations’ RF and transmission affairs, including microwave, radars, satellite uplinks, and FCC technical filings.

Beginning his career in 1976 at KSCI in Los Angeles, Doug has nearly 50 years of experience in broadcast television engineering. Beginning in 1985, he led the engineering department for what was to become the Telemundo network and station group, assisting in the design, construction and installation of the company’s broadcast and cable facilities.

Other projects include work on the launch of Hawaii’s first UHF TV station, the rollout and testing of the ATSC mobile-handheld standard, and software development related to the incentive auction TV spectrum repack.

Doug is also the longest-serving columnist for TV Tech, having launched his RF Technology column nearly 35 years ago. Doug is also a regular contributor to IEEE Broadcast Technology. He received a Tech Leadership Award from digital media publisher Future in 2021 and is a member of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society and the Society of Broadcast Engineers.

Michael Cooney, CTO at Beasley Media Group will receive the Radio Engineering Achievement Award. Cooney is a recipient of the 2016 Radio World Excellence in Engineering Award.

They will be honored at the We Are Broadcasters Awards (opens in new tab), held on the Main Stage of the 2023 NAB Show on April 18 at 10 a.m.

Established in 1959, the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards are given to individuals who are nominated by their peers for significant contributions to advancing broadcast engineering.