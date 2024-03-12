DoubleVerify, NBCUniversal Expand Partnership

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify and NBCUniversal have announced a new deal that will provide program-level measurement solutions across over the top (OTT) devices, including Connected TV (CTV). This will allow NBCUniversal advertisers to measure brand safety and suitability, and content performance at a granular level.

"Today marks a key shift in streaming measurement and authentication,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We're excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal to introduce this revolutionary capability, boosting advertiser confidence and delivering unmatched transparency at the program level. With this expanded partnership, advertisers will be able to maximize brand equity protection and campaign performance across premium streaming media.”

With this partnership, advertisers will benefit from granular measurement and additional insights at the show level. All measurement and insights will be enabled through a data collaboration integration between NBCUniversal and DoubleVerify.

"With the rise of streaming, it’s imperative that publishers provide brands with the data they need to be sure they’re running their media in environments that are both brand-safe and brand-suitable,” said Dominick Vangeli, senior vice presidetn and general manager, Advanced Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal “At NBCUniversal, we stand behind the safety and suitability of our content, and with this new partnership with DoubleVerify, we’ll be able to offer our advertising partners a new level of transparency against these metrics and more, with granularity down to the program level.”

Key features of the expanded partnership include: