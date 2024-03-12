DoubleVerify, NBCUniversal Expand Partnership
DV’s AI technology will be used to provide program-level measurement and brand safety features for NBCU advertisers
NEW YORK—DoubleVerify and NBCUniversal have announced a new deal that will provide program-level measurement solutions across over the top (OTT) devices, including Connected TV (CTV). This will allow NBCUniversal advertisers to measure brand safety and suitability, and content performance at a granular level.
"Today marks a key shift in streaming measurement and authentication,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “We're excited to collaborate with NBCUniversal to introduce this revolutionary capability, boosting advertiser confidence and delivering unmatched transparency at the program level. With this expanded partnership, advertisers will be able to maximize brand equity protection and campaign performance across premium streaming media.”
With this partnership, advertisers will benefit from granular measurement and additional insights at the show level. All measurement and insights will be enabled through a data collaboration integration between NBCUniversal and DoubleVerify.
"With the rise of streaming, it’s imperative that publishers provide brands with the data they need to be sure they’re running their media in environments that are both brand-safe and brand-suitable,” said Dominick Vangeli, senior vice presidetn and general manager, Advanced Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal “At NBCUniversal, we stand behind the safety and suitability of our content, and with this new partnership with DoubleVerify, we’ll be able to offer our advertising partners a new level of transparency against these metrics and more, with granularity down to the program level.”
Key features of the expanded partnership include:
- Granular Classifications Powered by AI: Leverage DV’s AI technology to classify show-level content in order to measure brand safety and suitability at a granular level across devices, including CTV.
- Comprehensive Streaming Insights: Analyze campaign performance using new metrics such as programming details, genre, ratings and much more. Detailed campaign reporting will be available in DV PinnacleⓇ, DV’s industry-leading, unified service and analytics platform.
- Independent Measurement: Brands can rest assured that their ads are authenticated by an independent, third-party measurement provider. The solution will utilize DV's Video OmniTag technology and NBCUniversal's proprietary data clean room.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.