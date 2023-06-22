DoubleVerify Extends Media Quality Authentication to Meta Reels

NEW YORK—DoubleVerify (DV) has announced that it is expanding access to DV’s quality solutions on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram Reels. The move will allow brands to use DV’s technology on Meta Reels to ensure that their video ads are viewable by a human being and are safe from fraudulent and invalid traffic, the companies said.

“As a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program, we are thrilled to announce that we can measure viewability and fraud on Reels, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on both Facebook and Instagram,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “The explosion in short-form, user-generated content is offering advertisers a high-engagement environment to connect with passionate online communities. We can now provide media authentication, and help maximize campaign impact and performance for our mutual advertisers.”

The agreement means that mutual clients of DV and Meta will be able to access measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the quality of their Reels ads campaigns. Reporting will cover Viewability and Fraud across Reels’ video ad format also known as “Post-loop ads”.

The expanded availability of DV solutions builds on previous partnerships between the two companies that began in 2017 when DV became a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program offering fraud and viewability measurement on Facebook and Instagram.

In 2019, DV launched brand safety and suitability on Facebook’s in-stream video inventory, Instant Articles and Audience Network. In 2020, DV received the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for third-party viewability measurement and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram. In 2021, DV announced an expanded brand safety and suitability integration with Facebook, extending verification to In-Stream Reserve, while providing new tools to boost control and efficiency.