Don’t Ignore ‘Alpha Boomers’

As programmers and advertisers focus on the ears of 18-54-year-olds, they shouldn’t overlook “Alpha Boomers.”



That’s according to a recent analysis by the audience research firm, The Media Audit, which says Baby Boomers continue to represent the largest single economic group in the U.S. Those aged 45 to 64 represent some 30% of the population, according to the audience researcher.



Nearly half of Baby Boomers are between the age of 55 and 64, and represent the newly defined “Alpha Boomer” sector. Despite the presumption by many that these older Boomers lack buying power, one in five Alpha Boomers still make $100,000 or more in average household income and are more educated than their younger counterparts, giving many advertisers reason to sit up and pay attention, says The Media Audit.



With nearly 70% who are not yet retired, the typical Alpha Boomer has entered one of the most critical life stages; Namely, they have more leisure time and disposable income as their children have moved out.



According to The Media Audit: “Alpha Boomers consume wine, attend the opera/symphony or live theatre, and even plan to remodel their home at a higher rate than many of their younger counter parts. Among Alpha Boomers, 64.9% regularly shop at a hardware or building supply store, a figure that is 60% higher when compared to the younger 18 to 34 demographic, and 20.6% plan to remodel their home.”



-- Radio World



