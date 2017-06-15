Donald Stockdale Pick for FCC Wireless Telecommunications Bureau

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai continues to fill out leadership positions in the commission, announcing his intention to appoint Donald Stockdale as the new chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. Stockdale has experience working as an economist for both the FCC and the private sector.

The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau develops and executes policies and procedures for fast, fair licensing of all wireless services, including fixed microwave links and broadband data services on mobile phones. The Bureau oversees nearly two million licensees, conducts auctions to award service licenses and manages the tower registration process.

Stockdale will work with Nese Guendelsberger, who had been serving as the Bureau’s acting chief and will continue on as senior deputy bureau chief. James Schlichting, the former senior deputy chief for the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, has been appointed to the same position in the International Bureau.

Stockdale worked at the commission from 1994 to 2011, serving as an attorney advisor, deputy division chief and associate bureau chief for economics, director of research in the Office of Policy and Planning, and as deputy bureau chief and chief economist for the Wireline Competition Bureau. Since he left the FCC he had been working in the private sector.