DNF Launches New Flex Control Network Applications



SYLMAR, CA.: DNF Controls today announced the release of a series of new applications for the Flex Control Network, the company's modular platform of professional IP-based machine controllers. The applications are designed for all segments of the broadcast industry, including live and live-to-tape production; master control and playout; broadcast and network (cable) operations; postproduction; live sports; live news; and machine control.



The Flex Control platform consists of device controllers with 25 drivers and interface solutions that combine with a full range of control panels to create applications to handle complex control problems while using existing I/P infrastructure as the backbone. Flex Control offers tactile control surfaces, browser-based interfaces for ease of use and deployment, and simple push-button operation using "event to action" logic for sophisticated, automated control.



"Today's broadcast facilities comprise more disparate technology than ever before, and all these systems need to be networked, managed, and controlled in new fundamental ways," said Dan Fogel, CTO of DNF Controls. "The feedback we're hearing from our customers around the world is that they have found Flex Control Network to be the simplest yet most versatile, and certainly most reliable, solution on the market to address operational control issues. The Flex Control broadcast applications integrate easily with their existing equipment, so they don't miss a beat when changing setup. Plus the modular nature of the platform means they can scale and adapt the system as their requirements change."



Flex Control offers infinite possibilities for controlling, monitoring, and managing networked devices over LAN, WAN, and the Internet. With Flex Control, users can add and change devices, control protocols, and control points whenever and wherever they want without disrupting their workflow. Flex Control lets users redistribute the broadcast or production workload on the fly to keep up with late-breaking news, equipment failure, and unexpected personnel changes or other events. Users can control almost anything in their facility from anywhere in the world using DNF's Web services from a computer, tablet, smartphone, or any other Web-enabled device.



