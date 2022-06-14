Disney+ Dramatically Expands International Distribution This Week
By George Winslow published
The Disney+ service will be available in 42 new countries and 11 new territories this week across Europe, Middle East and Africa
LONDON—Disney+ is significantly expanding its footprint this week, with launches in 42 new countries and 11 new territories.
On June 14, the streaming service launched in Greece, Turkey and such countries in Central Eastern Europe as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Croatia.
The June 14 launches follow the arrival of the service in South Africa on 18 May and across the Middle East and North Africa on 8 June.
On Thursday, June 16, Disney+ will also launch in Israel on 16 June, making the service available in 60 countries across EMEA.
In addition to a large library of films and TV series, subscribers in the new launch markets will have access to Star Wars’ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Mandalorian,” the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight,” Academy Award-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.
Users will also have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content, Disney reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
