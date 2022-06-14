Disney+ Dramatically Expands International Distribution This Week

LONDON—Disney+ is significantly expanding its footprint this week, with launches in 42 new countries and 11 new territories.

On June 14, the streaming service launched in Greece, Turkey and such countries in Central Eastern Europe as Poland, Romania, Hungary, Czech Republic and Croatia.

The June 14 launches follow the arrival of the service in South Africa on 18 May and across the Middle East and North Africa on 8 June.

On Thursday, June 16, Disney+ will also launch in Israel on 16 June, making the service available in 60 countries across EMEA.

In addition to a large library of films and TV series, subscribers in the new launch markets will have access to Star Wars’ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “The Mandalorian,” the Marvel Studios’ series “Moon Knight,” Academy Award-nominated “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Users will also have access to high-quality viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, IMAX Enhanced for selected titles (where available), and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles to access age-appropriate content, Disney reported.