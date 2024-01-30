Dish Adopts Unified ID 2.0

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—Dish Media has announced that it has deployed Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), an identity solution that improves first-party data and improves targeted advertising.

The move makes Dish the first MVPD and the largest vMVPD to integrate the solution across its suite of traditional TV and OTT services at Dish and Sling TV.

Pioneered by The Trade Desk, UID2 is an identity solution that enables targeted advertising with more precision and measurement across the open internet.

"Over the past decade we have invested heavily in harnessing the power of our first party data," said Kevin Arrix, senior vice president, Dish Media. "Unified ID 2.0 captures that power and opens doors to heightened precision in targeting. This partnership enables advertisers to leverage our enriched datasets for more effective campaign strategies and ushers in a new era of privacy-conscious, yet impactful, advertising experiences."

The adoption of UID2 across Sling TV and Dish Connected enables advertisers to build their media buys around Dish Media's valuable first-party data. Dish Connected, the companies said.

Launched last spring, Dish Connected is a first-of-its-kind solution that allows Dish TV's live linear inventory to be executed in real-time, programmatically. Advertising campaigns transacted via UID2 allow for a clearer picture of Dish viewers across devices.

"Dish Media's adoption of Unified ID 2.0 reflects their commitment to provide a high-quality ad experience for viewers," said Taylor Ash, general manager, inventory development for CTV, The Trade Desk. "Publishers who share their first-party data with advertisers in a secure and privacy-conscious way will come out on top as the TV landscape continues to evolve."