DISH Launches New Bird to Expand HD Channels



The race to provide the most viewing options isn’t limited to Earth - the battle rages on in space as well – as evidenced by DISH Network’s latest satellite launch.



The Englewood, Colorado-based pay-TV provider recently launched EchoStar XV, their second successful satellite placement this year. EchoStar XV was built by Space Systems/Loral and launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Achieving geosynchronous orbit took slightly over nine hours.



The launch will help DISH Network grow their programming, currently comprised of 200 national HD channels as well as HD locals in 156 markets.



EchoStar XV will reside at an altitute of 22,000 miles at 61.5 degrees west longitude.



