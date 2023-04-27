Dish, DirecTV Partner to Simplify Addressable TV Advertising

NEW YORK—DirecTV’s advertising division is teaming up with Dish Media to develop a standardized advertising process and improved workflow for programmers. The companies touted the partnership as “a major step forward in reducing the time and effort required for programmers to enable addressable advertising across multiple distributor footprints.”



Dish Media and DirectTV Advertising’s new offering provides three distinct programmer options:

Direct integration via the Invidi Conexus consolidated campaign management platform

A plug-and-play solution for broadcast or broadcast and cable networks combined— including live events—from Adcuratio

Unified workflows across multiple distribution endpoints with Canoe Service Assurance

These new solutions provide programmers with flexibility for how they want to enable, while also expediting the time to market by removing the need for custom integrations and development, thus streamlining the implementation process, the companies said.



“We’ve seen the power of addressable technology and the tremendous benefits it brings marketers, with the ability to precisely reach consumers, optimize for cross-platform reach and frequency, and measure outcomes,” said Matt Van Houten, SVP of Product, Operations, and Business Development, DirecTV Advertising. “Now, we’re excited to announce the next wave of streamlined addressable solutions which will unlock the powerful capabilities of this format for programmers and ultimately benefit advertisers with a broader and simpler addressable ecosystem.”



“In the past, the programmer enablement process has been custom and often quite manual, slowing down the adoption of addressable and the benefits that it brings,” said Kevin Arrix, SVP, Dish Media. “By offering these standardized and consistent solutions that improve programmer operations, we’re making it easier for media owners to light up more of their inventory for addressable targeting across our platforms.”