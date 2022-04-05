Discovery Selects EDO to Measure Impact of Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—Discovery has announced that EDO will be its preferred behavior measurement partner and that Discovery will use EDO during this year’s upfronts to measure the impact of ad campaigns.

Discovery is using EDO’s Ad EnGage offering to measure consumer interest and intent with proprietary data measurement tools that focus on search activity following a TV advertisement. The data will be leveraged during the 2022/23 Upfront season across Discovery’s portfolio of trusted brands.

“Offering clients reliable and predictive behavioral measurement data is the linchpin of Discovery’s advanced advertising solutions, and this partnership with EDO allows us to build upon that and emphasize our influence on consumer habits,” said Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer, Discovery. “EDO is a trusted and strategic data insights partner offering solutions that will supplement Discovery’s already impressive measurement toolkit that provides clients with an unmatched ability to understand their audience.”

Within the Discovery Engage advanced advertising platform, EDO’s Search Engagement data will be used as a key input to inform and optimize media plans for Discovery advertisers, as well as a critical performance measure of behavioral advertising impact, the companies said.

This will provide clients with data that will help them plan and optimize ad campaigns beyond basic demographic targets or audience segments. The companies reported that a major wireless telecom advertiser that executed a data-driven media plan through the Discovery Engage platform in Q3 2021 experienced 22% higher Search Engagement as compared to its cable average.

"The era of single-currency television advertising is over and marketers must now use multiple premium video currencies to determine the effectiveness and value of their ads," said Kevin Krim, president and CEO, EDO. "By leveraging our actionable data and insights during the 2022 upfronts, Discovery is in a great position to create optimized plans and drive impact for their advertisers across the rich and diverse Discovery programming portfolio.”

Discovery consistently delivers the most engaging programs for advertisers, according to EDO data. In 2021, Discovery held seven of the top 10 positions on EDO's ranking of the most engaging entertainment programs in primetime cable. More than half (60) of the top 100 programs aired on Discovery’s networks, the companies reported.

Discovery will also use EDO data to showcase the value of its Discovery Premiere sales package, which empowers brands to exclusively advertise in a carefully curated mix of premiere episodes. Notable advertisers, including Capital One, Expedia, Kia, Lowe's and Panera Bread, ran Discovery Premiere Primetime schedules in the second half of 2021 and experienced over 25% higher Search Engagement than their individual primetime broadcast and cable averages.

Additionally, EDO’s behavioral data set will provide key performance measures of branded short-form custom content, sponsorships and integrations across Discovery’s networks.