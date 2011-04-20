Discovery retools with AmberFin iCR

Discovery Communications has adopted AmberFin iCR Ingest, with its transcoding and review tools, for a new high-efficiency workflow at its global headquarters in Silver Spring, MD. The new workflow entails DNxHD ingest and review controlled via the TMD Mediaflex asset management system.

By deploying the extended tool set of iCR as the first step in the ingest process, rather than using an intermediate server solution, Discovery aims to combine ingest and technical evaluation of growing files as a single task.