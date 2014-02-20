DirecTV Sports Networks Appoints Raymond VP of Affiliate Relations

SEATTLE— DirecTV Sports Networks has chosen former Disney and ESPN Networks executive Steve Raymond as vice president of affiliate relations, overseeing relationships across cable, satellite and telecomm operators, as well as other emerging distributors, on behalf of DirecTV Sports Networks’ three Root Sports regional sports services: Root Sports Northwest, Root Sports Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Pittsburgh.



He will report to DirecTV Sports Networks President Patrick Crumb.



Raymond arrives at DirecTV Sports Networks after more than two decades at the Walt Disney Company, most recently serving as senior vice president of national accounts. In that role, Raymond oversaw all distribution activities for Disney and ESPN Networks throughout the western region including retransmission consent.



Raymond will work out of DirecTV Sports Networks’ Denver office, as well as the company’s headquarters in Seattle, where Crumb is based.



In his new role, Raymond now manages key strategic relationships between DirecTV Sports Networks and distributors including Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon, AT&T U-Verse and several others. He is responsible for maintaining full value on behalf of the three Root Sports networks, while also increasing their availability through cable, satellite, telecomm and other emerging media partners. Raymond is also managing, leading and coaching a team of direct reports who are responsible for the Northwest, Rocky Mountain and Northeast (Pittsburgh) regions.



Raymond holds a Bachelors degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and is a member of the board of trustees for the National Sports Center for the Disabled and Adaptive Spirit.



DirecTV Sports Networks’ Root Sports Northwest, Root Sports Rocky Mountain and Root Sports Pittsburgh are currently available in 18 states and hold exclusive telecast rights to more than two-dozen professional or collegiate teams and conferences.