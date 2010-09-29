DirecTV Releases iPhone App for Finding Sports Bars

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV has released a new app for ferreting out sports bars that carry its programming. Sports Bar Finder searches bars and restaurants through address proximity or via GPS. Search results can be filtered by the type of sports the establishment is showing. The app provides locations and directions, plus the option to e-mail it to others and save details.



The app taps into a database of more than 80,000 bars and eateries that subscribe to DirecTV for sports programming. Users must be 21 or older, although downloading the app itself is the only necessary verification thereof.



DirecTV’s Sports Bar Finder is a free app available through iTunes.