DirecTV Plans 3D Drift Special



EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.: DirecTV is planning an exclusive 3D special of Formula Drift’s “Round 7: Title Fight Event.” The telecast will be carried on DirecTV’s n3D stereoscopic entertainment channel 103, Feb.4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will comprise two, one-hour specials with extensive race coverage, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive interviews, all in 3D.



The 3D coverage will be produced by the direct satellite broadcaster and Formula Drift, the drift racing association based in Long Beach, Calif. The 3DTV special features the action of the final event in the sport’s 2010 season, culminating at the Toyota Speedway in Irwindale, Calif., last October.



The footage will include complete coverage of the “Title Fight” season finale, with two-time Formula Drift champion Tanner Foust going head-to-head with Vaughn Gittin; driver interviews; behind-the-scenes and off-track coverage.



“This was a very ambitious project given that it is the first of its kind for the sport of drifting, and also taking into consideration the sheer nature of 3D filming and the nature and physics of the sport,” said Ryan Sage, vice president and co-founder of Formula Drift. “Viewing Formula Drift in 3D is probably one of the most visceral and exciting things to view in the 3D genre right now.”



DirecTV launched its 3D channels last July and has since carried stereoscopic coverage of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the 2010 U.S. Open Tennis Championship and other specials and events. n3D is sponsored by Panasonic.



-- Television Broadcast



