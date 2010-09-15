DirecTV Latin America expands with ForeTV

DirecTV Latin America is installing ForeTV from MSA Focus at its Venezuelan center alongside the implementation at the Los Angeles HQ. ForeTV provides a comprehensive channel management service for the broadcaster.

DirecTV already has 36 channels under the control of ForeTV at the Los Angeles center. After completion of the second phase of the implementation, all 30 channels based in DirecTV’s Venezuelan center will be managed by the software. This phase will be completed by the end of September.



For DirecTV Latin America, ForeTV integrates scheduling, planning and advertising sales, operating in both English and Spanish, across multiple sites. It allows the broadcaster to fully support its regional operations and maximize its business effectiveness by staying close to its customers and its viewers.

