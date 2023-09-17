DirecTV, Nexstar Temporarily End Blackout

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & IRVING, Texas—In a move that indicates DirecTV and Nexstar Media may be close to resolving their longstanding carriage dispute, DirecTV and Nexstar Media Group, have agreed to return Nexstar’s TV Stations and cable news network to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and U-verse.

DirecTV subscribers around the country lost access to 159 Nexstar local TV stations and Nexstar’s NewsNation cable channel on July 2 after the pay TV operator and the station group were unable to reach a new retransmission consent deal.

Given the large number of local stations and metro areas involved, DirecTV is working to restore the signals across its platforms on a rolling station-by-station basis. They are standing up the stations showing Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening football games first.

The two parties issued this joint statement: “In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DirecTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”