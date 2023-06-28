DirecTV Advertising Taps 605 to Improve Ad Measurement

NEW YORK—DirecTV Advertising has announced that it will be working with 605 to provide its customers with better data, measurement and attribution solutions.

By tapping into 605’s sophisticated measurement platform and rich data partnerships, DirecTV Advertising said it will be able to expand DirecTV’s existing addressable ad data and tools to provide customers with more visibility on lower funnel metrics including sales lift, website activity, geo-location visitation and more.

“The combination of DirecTV’s market-leading addressable TV product with 605’s analytical rigor will create a compelling offering for brands who increasingly want meaningful and timely metrics on the performance of their spend,” said Tom Keaveney, president of 605. “We anticipate this will make advanced measurement and attribution accessible to an even greater number of DirecTV brands.”

“DirecTV Advertising is always driving new opportunities to provide innovative and differentiated attribution solutions to our customers,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer of DirecTV. “This partnership will unlock valuable insights and showcase how addressable campaigns can deliver real results for marketers and brands.”