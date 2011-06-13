Dimension 3 2011 provides glimpse of emerging 3-D products

This year's Dimension 3 forum in France included the first public screenings of 3-D movies from across Europe in different languages, as well as exhibiting emerging 3-D products and technologies. The site in La Plaine Saint-Denis was divided in to two, with the Pullman Dock hosting the exhibition and conference, while the Haussmann Dock was dedicated to new uses for 3-D, artistic installations and events, including a home cinema as well as photo studio.

As well as the first public screening of "The Prodigies," the first French motion-capture in 3-D in the presence of the film's stereographer Olivier Rakoto, visitors were able to see "La 3e voie," directed by Jean-Michel Tari; "Journal d'un frigo," directed by Joséphine Derobe; and "Miss Daisy Cutter," directed by Laens Sanchez.

The exhibition confirmed that the stereoscopic 3-D market is alive and well, although its diversity perhaps also highlights some of the problems in determining which technologies and products will prevail against a backdrop of uncertain consumer demand for expensive 3-D TVs.