DigitalVision2010 - Summer On Demand

DigitalVision2010 - Summer, held online on Wednesday, June 23 was another resounding success with more than 4,000 registered. The all day online free virtual trade show sponsored by NewBay Media, featured keynotes from ESPN’s Chuck Pagano and OMVC’s Anne Schelle and Brett Jenkins, tutorials from Omneon and Harris as well as highlights from 2010 NAB Show sessions and NewBay Media’s 3DTV 2010 conference in New York last month. Approximately 15 exhibitors showcased new products, services and technologies.



Digital Vision is available on-demand by registering here.

