DigitalGlue Releases //Rogue Pro

MURRIETA, Calif.—DigitalGlue has expanded its next-generation creative.space storage platform with the release of the //Rogue Pro.

The small portable //Rogue Pro is able to achieve the capacity and performance typically expected from multiple racks of servers, the company said. It comes bundled with blazing fast hardware, intuitive software, and proactive support for one all-inclusive monthly or annual rate.

Hardware components include:

AMD's 3rd Generation Ryzen 9 twelve-core 3.8GHz processor.

Premium Ultra 30dBA quiet graphene coated solid copper CPU cooler for superior thermal performance.

Up to 128GB DDR4 ECC 3200 MHz memory.

Eight 2.5" or 3.5" hot-swap drive bays supporting SATA 6Gb/s or SAS 12Gb/s HDDs and/or SSDs up to 18TB capacity per drive.

Two onboard PCIe 4.0 M.2 Slots. Optional x16 Card allows up to 16TB of additional maximum performance PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs.

Two 1 GbE and two 10 GbE RJ45 network ports. Support for additional 1, 10, 25, 40, 50, and 100 GbE ethernet and ultra-low latency WiFi 6 at 3000 Mbps PCIe NICs.

700 Watt high-efficiency modular power supply with 80 plus Platinum Certification.

A BMC/IPMI dedicated remote management port.

The //Rogue Pro offers 96TB of RAW storage for $595/month or 108TB for $695/month and includes 3-years of proactive support, the company said.

In addition, creative.space’s intuitive Web and Desktop Applications simplify collaborative storage by providing a streamlined user experience that promotes productivity and creativity, therefore increasing revenue and decreasing expenses for customers.

The company also noted that //Rogue Pro is designed to create a unified collaborative workflow. Typical cloud workflows force teams to manage their production assets in local and cloud storage, which requires everything to be transferred twice, up and down.

With creative.space and the newly released //ROGUE PRO, this workflow is simplified and the two places become one, the company said. The storage system is located in the physical location of your choice and can be accessed remotely from anywhere at any time using the integrated ZeroTier VPN.

The VPN can also be used to access other workstations that have local access to the storage, which can be used as render nodes, meaning that all the workstations sitting unused in offices because of COVID-19 can now be used as the processing workhorses they were before.