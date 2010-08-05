Digital Vision to unveil new Precision panel, Nucoda systems

Digital Vision will debut the Precision control panel and two new Nucoda-related products at IBC2010.

The Precision panel is a slim control surface with four track balls, touch panel, tactile screen control surface and virtual keyboard. The touch screen is a high-resolution, full-color display that supports intuitive operation.

Digital Vision also will debut two new products to complement its Nucoda Film Master solution. For midrange digital intermediate and dailies use, the Nucoda Fuse provides a grading and finishing solution. The new Nucoda Compose is an entry-level solution to aid in the grading, finishing and mastering workflow for commercials, film and TV post production. All grading solutions are equipped with a 3-D tool set.

The company also will demonstrate its Phoenix restoration platform, including Phoenix Finish, Phoenix Refine and Phoenix Touch as well as its 2010 software release.

See Digital Vision at IBC Stand 7.A28.