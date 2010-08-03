Digital Vision, Automatic Duck announce toolset interoperability

Digital Vision and Automatic Duck have announced interoperability between their toolsets with the integration of Nucoda with Pro Export FCP, Automatic Duck’s export plug-in for Final Cut Pro.

The integration of the Nucoda color grading, finishing and mastering solution for film, television and commercial post-production provides a highly efficient workflow from editorial to delivery.

The Automatic Duck and Nucoda workflow is already in place with a number of users. It adds the ability to export edit information from FCP in AAFs, linking to the original MOV files or to rendered-out MXF files.

The files can then be imported directly into Digital Vision’s Nucoda or Phoenix line of products for grading or restoration. In an integrated workflow, the editor finalizes the edit in the background as the colorist grades. Updated edits come from FCP, which can be merged by the colorist. This allows the edit to remain unlocked, nearly until delivery.