Digital Rapids releases Flux HD boards, encoding software upgrade

Digital Rapids has begun shipping its new Flux HD video capture and preprocessing hardware and a new version of the Stream software for its encoding and live streaming systems.

New features in version 3.3 include enhanced Apple iPad and iPhone encoding, script command insertion, open caption overlay and Vobile VideoDNA fingerprinting support.

The Flux HD hardware supports real-time video preprocessing and offers features that groom an input signal to be more compression-friendly. The result is higher visual quality and efficient use of bandwidth in the compressed output, while leaving the host system's CPU free to encode more simultaneous multi-format outputs.

Available in two models, the Flux HD PCIe capture cards are optimized for encoding and streaming and offer dual-link and 3Gb/s SDI support. The all-digital Flux-6510 includes SD, HD, dual-link HD-SDI and 3G-SDI video input support. The Flux-6550 card offers the same capabilities and analog inputs, including component (HD or SD), S-Video and composite video.

See Digital Rapids at IBC2010 Stands 7.G41 and 7.IP341.