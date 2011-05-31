Digital Rapids Offers V.2.0 of TouchStream at InfoComm



Digital Rapids will be at InfoComm 2011 showcasing version 2.0 of its TouchStream portable encoding and live streaming appliance. The version 2.0 update adds support for Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software, enabling remote monitoring, management and control of multiple TouchStream units from a centralized location. Other new features include enhancements to HTTP Live Streaming for Apple iPhone and iPad devices and improved Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming capabilities.



Operations are performed through a touch-screen interface with integrated video monitoring, eliminating the need for laptops, keyboards, mice and separate monitors. Flexible features allow refinement of the incoming source and the addition of branding to the outgoing stream, while support for multiple output formats offers adaptability to varying project requirements.



TouchStream appliances are available in both standard- and high-definition models with a comprehensive selection of output configurations to reach viewing devices from mobile phones and tablets to personal computers and IPTV set-top boxes. TouchStream appliances are ideal for on-location live streaming of events such as concerts, sporting matches, educational activities and more.



The Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager software provides enterprise-class automation, management, monitoring and fault tolerance for multiple live streaming encoders. Advanced scheduling capabilities offer the flexibility of using of a different set of encoding parameters for each scheduled task. A “control room” view for multichannel confidence monitoring complements the individual local video display on each TouchStream unit. Additional features include failover; individual and group encoder management; and control of third-party video routers for automated source signal selection.



