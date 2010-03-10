Digital Rapids introduces StreamZHD Live ABR encoder

Digital Rapids has unveiled the new StreamZHD Live ABR encoder, a high-performance adaptive bit rate streaming system.

StreamZHD Live ABR encodes and streams live HD and SD content for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive streaming technologies.

StreamZHD Live ABR supports the dynamic streaming capabilities of Adobe Flash Media Server; adaptive HTTP streaming to Apple iPhone mobile devices; and Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Smooth Streaming to Microsoft Silverlight-powered viewing experiences. StreamZHD Live ABR also is easily extensible to support additional adaptive delivery technologies, such as Adobe's upcoming HTTP dynamic streaming (announced as Project Zeri).

Adaptive bit rate streaming enables higher-quality viewing experiences with TV-like continuity and reliability on the Web and mobile devices. StreamZHD Live ABR creates multiple output streams at varying bit rates and resolutions from the input source.