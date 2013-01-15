Digital Publishing Workshop Added to 2013 NAB Show Conference

WASHINGTON–NAB and Future Media Concepts have added a digital publishing workshop has been added to the Post|Production World training program at NAB Show, April 6-10 in Las Vegas. Produced in coordination with FMC’s TAP! (Technologically Advanced Publishing), this 3-day, multi-track workshop will focus on digital publishing, marketing and monetizing content.



“Designers, authors, photographers, filmmakers, broadcasters, podcasters, app developers and more have an evident need for this training and are scrambling to master the best practices for publishing, marketing and monetizing content in this new age. This new workshop at NAB Show brings the technologies, practices and best techniques to the forefront for all content creators and producers,” said FMC President Ben Kozuch.



The workshop will run parallel with Post|Production World, which is in its ninth year, and is designed to provide practical take-aways for production and post disciplines. Sessions are taught by the FMC certified instructors, published authors and industry experts. Certification preparation classes and exams will also be offered for Adobe Premiere Pro 250, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Avid Media Composer 6.



“As consumers demand greater connectivity among devices, content creators need to adapt content for multiple platforms and effectively blend graphics, text, video and interactive media,” said Chris Brown, NAB Show executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “Through P|PW and FMC’s new Digital Publishing Workshop, we look forward to preparing our attendees with the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve and monetize their work.”



FMC is a digital media training organization providing manufacturer-authorized training in digital video and film editing, motion graphics, Web design and development, sound design, 3D animation, desktop publishing, architectural and mechanical design, Mac IT and mobile apps development.



