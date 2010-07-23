Digital Nirvana and Evertz Microsystems collaborate for enhanced SNMP monitoring and control

Digital Nirvana and Evertz Microsystems have jointly developed an interface for Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ Broadcast Monitoring System to support Evertz’s VistaLINK PRO and VistaLINK PRO PLUS SNMP monitoring and control software. The result is a cohesive, integrated view into the entire broadcast enterprise from ingest to transmission/distribution.

The combined Evertz/Digital Nirvana solution delivers an intuitive management environment that offers discrete device third-party systems management (both monitoring and control), digital transport stream monitoring and reporting, Nielsen LPM data monitoring and reporting, as well as content recording, monitoring and reporting. It also handles facilities management.

The Digital Nirvana solution with the Evertz VistaLink Pro interface provides drill-down information, external notification tools and a network-efficient SNMP monitoring and configuration architecture. With MonitorIQ’s capability to record, monitor, clip, repurpose and distribute content (both HD and SD) for either internal or external purposes, users can quickly and accurately identify and map exceptions and discrepancies in the broadcast signal to the actual video content.

Digital Nirvana’s MonitorIQ BMS is a broadcast monitoring system that combines the functionality of content recording (HD and SD in full resolution), content search, retrieve and repurposing, Web publishing, signal monitoring, air-check logging, archiving, ad verification and tracking, and competitive analysis in a highly scalable networked appliance. Its powerful Web-based management user interface was designed to help broadcasters improve their productivity and bottom line.

Through Evertz’s VistaLINK, thousands of network nodes are monitored and configured worldwide via SNMP. VistaLINK PRO and VistaLINK PRO PLUS unite all SNMP-based equipment from Evertz and beyond, providing monitoring and configuration capabilities for mission-critical needs.