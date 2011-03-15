Digital Juices unveils Graphic Designer's Toolkit

Digital Juice has released five volumes in its new product line, the Graphic Designer’s Toolkit.

These collections of ready-made graphics are provided in resolution-independent vector format (AI) as well as premasked, super-high-resolution PNG, so combining these elements with other source material is easy, no matter what size or resolution is needed.

Each volume contains a wide variety of design elements from watercolor and oil paint strokes, ink wash illustrations and blood spatter to high-tech bars, loaders and waveforms.

Five volumes are available with this new release, and when combined, they offer designers a library of more than 5300 artistic elements spread over 119 creative categories.