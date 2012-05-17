Digital Direct Networks to Adopt BI’s CodecSys



SALT LAKE CITY: Broadcast International announced that its patented CodecSys video encoding platform has been selected by Digital Direct Networks as the core of its internationally distributed over-the-top service. Representing thousands of hours of programming, DDN bridges the gap between content owners and distribution outlets.



The company will deploy CodecSys at its Los Angeles headend as an encoding solution to deliver six OTT channels to more than a dozen cable companies around the world. The channels are distributed to subscribers via traditional broadcast, streamed to the Internet or viewed on mobile devices.





