Digital Alert Systems Introduces Multilingual EAS Translation Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. – In an effort to increase the capabilities to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages in multiple languages, Digital Alert Systems has introduced its DASDEC OmniLingual Alert Module software. With the OmniLingual Alert Module, TV and radio broadcasters have the ability to transmit EAS alerts in multiple languages or to automatically add non-English alerts as post-alert audio.

More than 25 million people in the U.S. have a limited English proficiency and 61 million do not speak English at home. Currently, the DASDEC OmniLingual Alert Module supports Spanish, Portuguese, French German, Italian, Polish and Lithuanian; DAS plans to offer more languages in the future.

The OmniLingual Alert System allows broadcasters to select the language of choice for emergency alerts as well as handle and automatically translate EAS alerts into the selected language. Broadcasters can also select a primary language for standard EAS message and additional languages for post-audio alerts. In addition, the module can translate English-only weather reports and conventional broadcast EAS and Common Alerting Protocol EAS. Text alerts and text-to-speech alerts can also be translated.

Digital Alert Systems is a division of Monroe Electronics developing CAP and EAS technology.