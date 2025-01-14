Digital Alert Systems Adds Daniel Dillon as Product and Project Manager

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y.—Emergency communications solutions provider Digital Alert Systems has tapped Daniel Dillon as a product and project manager.

In this role, Dillon will manage Digital Alert Systems’ HALO product, a patented system for managing Emergency Alert System and Common Alerting Protocol devices, as well as related products and services.

An 18-year industry veteran with substantial cable industry knowledge, Dillon served in management roles with Trilithic and VIAVI Solutions, Digital Alert Systems said. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and is a member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers.

“Digital Alert Systems has built a strong reputation for reliability and expertise in the emergency notifications space, and working here means being involved in the development of cutting-edge technologies that have a direct impact on the public,” Dillon said. “As someone who spent much of my early life involved in emergency management, it gives me great pride knowing that I can have a direct, meaningful impact in the real world, helping save lives, especially in situations like severe weather, natural disasters or national emergencies.”

Dillon will work remotely from Indianapolis, reporting to Vice President of Business Development Bill Robertson, the company said.

“Dan’s expertise was a natural fit for our organization and will ensure our customers’ needs are even further intertwined with our valued product offerings,” Digital Alert Systems Chief Operating Officer Anne Wakeman said. “The entire team looks forward to Dan’s contributions to Digital Alert Systems.”

