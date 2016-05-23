Digigram Taps Huton Digital as South Korea Partner

MONTBONNOT, FRANCE—Digigram is intending to expand to the South Korean market and has selected Huton Digital to serve as its reseller and integrator. Huton will supply Digigram’s AQORD 4K UHD HEVC encoder and AQORD multi-HD HEVC encoder to customers in South Korea.

AQORD 4K Ultra HD HEVC Encoder

The AQORD encoders support 4K UHD video and can be deployed in OB vans. It is capable of handling a single 4K feed or four simultaneous HD feeds from the shooting location to the studio, according to Digigram. The unit also provides recording and streaming capabilities.

Digigram bills itself as a company that provides systems for the contribution, production and safe distribution of audiovisual content.