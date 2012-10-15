Digiboo Adds Android Support, New Content

LOS ANGELES –Wireless entertainment company Digiboo has launched the Android version of its digital entertainment retail download service, also adding “Mad Men,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Boss” to its lineup.



Digiboo’s content is available through its interactive touchscreen kiosks, found primarily at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) and Portland International Airport (PDX).



The company has also added a wireless download feature so it is no longer necessary to remember to bring a USB to its kiosks. Digiboo has its own dedicated network for these wireless transactions, so the downloads do not affect the consumer’s data plan.



Digiboo has partnered with several television studios, including Lions Gate, Sony and Warner Bros. Founded by industry veterans Richard Cohen (former MGM Home Entertainment and Consumer Products president), Jeff Karbowiak (executive vice president of MGM's Home Entertainment Group), David Beddow (chief technology officer at Movielink) and Blake Thomas (general manager of MGM Home Entertainment).



