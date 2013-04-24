Dialight Debuts LED Obstruction Light

FARMINGDALE, N.J.—Outdoor lighting specialist Dialight debuted at the NAB Show its newVigilantseries which the company says is the “first all-LED, FAA-certified L-856/L-864 dual red/white integrated high-intensity beacon system.”



The company also says that the series is “smaller, more compact and lighter-weight flash headed than any other system on the market.”



Dialight Group Chief Executive Roy Burton said, “The new red/white integrated system reduces the number of individual units that must be installed on the tower as well as reducing the number of monitoring devices required.”



As an LED design, the Vigilant lights also are energy-efficient along with providing a lower EM/RF interference profile and lowering overall maintenance costs, says the company.



The lights should be operational between -40–131 F degrees. There are several different designs for multiple missions.

