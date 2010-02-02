Detroit Public TV builds new HD truck

Detroit Public TV (WTVS) is building a new HD production truck based on production technologies from Grass Valley. The new 35ft truck includes six Grass Valley LDK 3000 HD cameras with LCD viewfinders, a Grass Valley Kayak 2M/E HD production switcher and a Grass Valley K2 Dyno HD replay system.

The truck will complement the station's new HD production studio, which features four Infinity digital media camcorders and a Kayak 1.5M/E switcher in the control room. The new cameras will be used in both the studio and the field in stand-alone and system configurations.

Bennett Systems, in Sunbury, OH, is installing the new HD equipment in the Gerling and Associates-built truck. The truck will make its official debut Feb. 7 at the Sphinx Competition Finals Concert in Detroit.