DELTACAST unveils single-channel dual-link DVI card

Supporting OEM agreements, DELTACAST has added a new single-channel, dual-link DVI card to its existing portfolio of video cards for OEM applications. The DELTA-dvi-e 10 is a cost-effective high-performance choice for professional broadcast and event applications using DVI or analog component video input. The card can be used to ingest a dual-link DVI, DVI-A, DVI-D, HDMI or analog component video source to a PC or server through one four-lane PCI Express slot.

As well as facilitating better quality images, the DELTA-dvi-e 10 is also an economical option for existing DELTA-dvi-e 20 OEM customers that use only one of the two DVI inputs on the card. Now they will be able to buy this single-channel version with no change in their application software.

Set to begin shipping in September, the DELTA-dvi-e 10 comes standard with the VideoMasterHD OEM software SDK and integration support from DELTACAST. Offering a feature set including enhanced E-EDID handling (persistent E-EDID, reconfigurable from DVI cable or through the SDK); automatic input format detection; 256MB onboard frame store memory; half-size PCI Express card form factor; and the unified OEM VideoMasterHD SDK for all uncompressed OEM products in a Windows or Linux environment, the DELTA-dvi-e 10 allows OEMs to build high-end applications that deliver dual-link DVI input at a single-channel price point.