DekTec unveils two SDI PCIe adapter cards

DekTec introduced the DTA-2148 and DTA-2152 multistandard, SDI PCIe adapters, both of which are designed for OEM applications, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The DTA-2148 offers four ports, while the DTA-2152 offers two ports. Both products cover all common HD/SD-SDI formats, and each port is dynamically configurable as input or output. Both cards offer connectivity to both baseband (SDI) and compressed signal (MPEG/AVC) sources. The dedicated genlock port ensures that the cards can be used in any environment.

Potential applications for OEMs range from TV production software, key and fill generators, logo inserters to HD-SDI analysis and monitoring. And to further increase the functionality for broadcasters and OEMs, DekTec unveiled the new Matrix SDK, which builds upon DekTec's DTAPI that has helped propel many third-party products.