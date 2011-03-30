DekTec sets up North American presence in Colorado

Netherlands-based DekTec has expanded its international operations by opening DekTec America in Denver.

As a direct subsidiary of DekTec Digital of the Netherlands, the new division will be tasked with developing sales and service in the North American market. DekTec America will focus on expanding OEM relationships in multiple markets.

While DekTec America will handle direct sales in the Americas, Sencore, a long-term distributor of DekTec products, will continue to distribute and service DekTec products in the United States with the support of DekTec America.

See DekTec at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU6202.