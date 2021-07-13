Dejero Transmitter, Cloud Server Deliver Athlete’s Ascent Of Spanish Mountain Summit

The Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter and Dejero Cloud Server simplify production of the climb of one of Spain’s most notorious mountains focused on raising awareness about ALS

WATERLOO, Canada—The ascent by Spanish sports figure Miguel “Mikel” Angel Roldán of Spain’s most notorious summit, the Naranjo de Bulnes, was streamed live to viewers of multiple websites and social media platforms with a Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter and Dejero Cloud Server, the company said.

As Roldán scaled the mountain via its 1,650-foot vertical west-face wall, local production company JTM Broadcast captured and produced his progress. Roldán, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) three years ago, undertook the challenge to raise awareness of the condition, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

For the production, multiple cameras were positioned in the harsh, remote environment of the climb. The Dejero EnGo mobile transmitter and Dejero Cloud Server simplified the multi-camera production.

Video and audio feeds from the three cameras that followed Roldán on the climb as well as feeds from a fixed camera and an airborne drone fed a wireless link to a video switcher. The switcher output fed a second wireless connection to the Dejero EnGo transmitter at the base camp. The unit delivered robust internet connectivity over cellular despite the challenging network coverage at the mountain location, the company said.

The Dejero Cloud Server, used to publish live video streams in multiple formats to the web and mobile devices, delivered the content via RTMP to the Nire Stream distribution platform and ultimately to broadcasters and platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and a large-screen in Roldán’s hometown, it said.

“The most important feature of the Dejero equipment for me is its reliability,” said Javier Trifol, RF engineer at JTM Broadcast. “It has supported our productions perfectly since we purchased it last year, especially in locations with very little connectivity.”

“This ascent was the most technically complex challenge I have faced, and also the most rewarding job of my life. I did not take any backup equipment, which illustrates my confidence in Dejero.”

The Dejero EnGo uses Smart Blending Technology that simultaneously aggregates diverse wired and wireless Internet Protocol (IP) connections from multiple sources to form a virtual network of networks delivered as a single service, the company said.