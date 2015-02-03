Dejero Signs Resellers in Brazil, India, Mexico, and the U.K.

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA — Dejero announced reseller/distributor partnerships with Videodata in Brazil, SRSG in India, Axioma Video in Mexico, and BPS Broadcast & Production Services in the United Kingdom. The deals illustrate Dejero’s ongoing expansion into new international markets, with each company representing the Dejero Live+ Platform of products and services to broadcast news and media organizations in its respective country.



Videodata is a systems integrator and equipment supplier to the Brazilian broadcast, production, telecommunications, and government market. SRSG serves Indian broadcasters and media companies with a range of systems integration, consulting, and broadcast IT and media technology products. In Mexico, Axioma Video provides broadcasting equipment to TV professionals throughout the country, and BPS Broadcast & Production Services is one of the United Kingdom’s largest suppliers of leading-edge broadcast video and audio equipment.

