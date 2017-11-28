Dejero Receives $32M Investment to Boost Product Development

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero is getting an injection of CAD $32 million that will be used to help accelerate its product development roadmap and its global expansion into the broadcast and media market, per a company press release. The investment, which comes from Kayne Partners and Intelsat, will be mainly used to fund development and commercialization of Dejero’s blended connectivity technologies into new markets.

Bruce Anderson

Dejero blends cellular, satellite and other IP connections from multiple network providers to deliver bandwidth required to exchange high throughput, low latency video and data. Via its cloud-managed platforms, news organizations can provide live coverage from anywhere; the products also help provide internet connectivity in remote locations or while mobile.

As part of the investment, Leon and Rob Shilton of Kayne Partners and Michael DeMarco, Intelsat’s executive vice president of operations, will be joining the Dejero Board of Directors.

“Simple, fast, cost-effective and highly reliable connectivity is vital in today’s interconnected world, and is becoming even more so through natural progressions such as connected vehicles and the internet of things,” said Bruce Anderson, CEO of Dejero, in the official press release. “With this funding we see huge opportunities to deliver a broader range of blended connectivity solutions and services, not only to our traditional market of broadcast and media, but to other markets where reliable, flexible connectivity is just as vital.”