Dejero Live+ NewsBook Updated to Support BGAN Satellite Terminals

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – Dejero Live+ NewsBook is a rolling stone with its new software update for Mac notebooks. The video uplink technology now supports Broadband Global Area Network terminals that enable Internet activity from anywhere with coverage by Inmarsat’s satellite network. The update also increases NewsBook’s live-streaming maximum bitrate to 10 Mb/s.

With the addition of BGAN terminals, the NewsBook adds another source of connectivity to send live or recorded video from the field; this is done by connecting the BGAN terminal to the Mac notebook using an Ethernet cable. The BGAN connection can stand alone or be connected with other available networks to increase bitrate and picture quality. NewsBook software automatically optimizes BGAN transmission settings.

NewsBook feeds and recorded content are monitored, previewed and routed from Live+ Control.

Dejero is a mobile video technology provider based in Waterloo, Ontario.